Nancy Pelosi Says Trump Lost To Kamala Harris And 'That's Why He Doesn't Want To Debate Again'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) took to X on Wednesday to express her admiration for Vice President Kamala Harris‘s performance in the recent presidential debate.

Pelosi praised Harris for handling the debate effectively and criticized Donald Trump’s performance. She said, “I have high standards for how those answers are handled and was very, very proud of her. She did very well. He was a mess. He lost – and that’s why he doesn’t want to debate again.”

The presidential debate was a winning night for @kamalaharris. I have high standards for how those answers are handled and was very, very proud of her. She did very well. He was a mess. He lost – and that's why he doesn't want to debate again. #Debate2024 https://t.co/f3W0rmNi0d — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 11, 2024

According to a flash poll conducted by CNN, 63% of the registered voters who watched the debate chose Harris as the winner, leaving her opponent with only 37% of the votes.

Notably, Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he wasn’t sure if he was going to debate Harris again, according to a CNN report.

“Are we going to do a rematch? I just don't know," he said. "We'll think about it.” However, A Trump campaign senior adviser told CNN that the ex-president has said that “he is going to do three debates.” The spokesperson said it was Harris who was evading another debate on September 25.

See Also: Anthony Scaramucci Tells Kamala Harris Not To Be ‘Policy Wonk’ And ‘Hillary Clintonize’ Tuesday’s Debate: ‘They Want You To Best Donald Trump’

Why It Matters: This debate was a significant event in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. Prior to the debate, Harris held a three-point lead over her opponent, as per a Morning Consult poll.

Pelosi’s endorsement of Harris is not surprising, given her previous public support for the Vice President. Pelosi has expressed full confidence in Harris’ ability to lead the country to victory in November.

Image via Flickr/ Gage Skidmore

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool