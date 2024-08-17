Pelosi Forced Biden Into 'Come To Jesus' Moment, Drop Out Of 2024 Election Race

President Joe Biden may have been forced out of the presidential election by Nancy Pelosi, according to a new report.

What Happened: Pelosi is one of several prominent Democratic Party members believed to have put pressure on Biden to make a decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.

A new report from The Daily Mail, citing sources close to matters, said Pelosi gave Biden an ultimatum ahead of his decision to drop out. Pelosi reportedly told Biden that he needed to drop out of the race or she would publicly say she didn't think he could defeat Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

The conversation happened while Biden was at a family home in Delaware recovering from COVID-19. The report said the conversation came after 50 years of friendship between Biden and Pelosi and now has both Joe and First Lady Jill Biden furious.

A source told The Daily Mail that the reported phone call between Biden and Pelosi sparked a "come to Jesus moment" for the current president and led to him drafting a withdrawal letter.

Pelosi and the White House have denied that a phone call took place.

In his first interview since dropping out of the race, Biden told CBS News Sunday Morning that it was members of his own Democratic Party that pushed him out of the election.

"A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races," Biden said.

Biden stopped short of admitting to Pelosi being behind the decision saying, "I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic – you'd be interviewing me about why did Nancy Pelosi say…"

Why It's Important: Multiple reports and sources point to Pelosi being among the leaders pushing for Biden to step down in private conversations. The key question remains if she talked with Biden over the phone and put pressure on him to step down.

During a current tour of interviews for her new memoir, Pelosi has tried to avoid questions on how much involvement she had in Biden stepping down.

"He knows that I love him very much," Pelosi told a reporter who asked her if Biden is mad at her. Pelosi said she has not spoke to Biden for some time.

Pelosi also admitted to losing sleep and "praying" for their friendship to survive according to the report.

The report said Jill Biden is worried about the president's dignity and wishes he had been able to leave the election on his own terms.

Biden is expected to appear at the Democratic National Convention on Monday but reports that he will only be there for one day has already sparked speculation that he is mad with several members of the party.

