Mark Cuban Calls Trump A Salesperson: 'If It Works… He's Going To Do More Of It'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has been vocal about not liking Donald Trump and recently signed a pledge to support Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

In a new interview, Cuban shares some of the reasons why he has shied away from Trump, who he previously supported.

What Changed: Cuban shared thoughts on politics, artificial intelligence and Elon Musk during an interview on "The Daily Show" with Jon Stewart on Aug. 12.

During the interview, Mark Cuban provided a candid assessment of former President Donald Trump, particularly focusing on their past interactions and his evolving perspective on Trump's political approach.

Cuban recalled a particular conversation with Trump, suggesting he should engage more directly with small businesses during his campaign.

The entrepreneur said Trump's response was telling.



“Mark, Donald Trump and Mark Cuban don't go to people's houses and have dinner," Cuban recalled the former president saying.



Cuban shared how his view of Trump shifted over time, especially after realizing that Trump’s intentions weren’t about changing the system, but rather about controlling it.



“About the third time I talked to him, right? It was he wasn't about changing,” Cuban explained. “I mean, the conversations I would have with him, I'm like, what?”



The conversation took a deeper turn as Stewart asked Cuban about Trump's approach to politics. Cuban's response was stark: “He just brought hate and anger to politics.”

Did You Know?

Why It's Important: Cuban described Trump as a “salesperson,” someone who would “try all kinds of different things” and adapt his tactics based on what resonates with his audience.



Stewart probed further, questioning whether Trump's rhetoric and actions were part of a strategic plan or simply a reflection of his nature.

Cuban suggested that Trump's approach was more about trying different things to see what sticks, rather than a calculated strategy. “And if it works, it's going to… he's going to do more of it.”

Cuban's reflections on Trump paint a picture of a leader more interested in control and self-promotion than in genuine reform, highlighting the divisive impact of his politics.

Check This Out:

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock