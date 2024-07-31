Move Over Zuckerberg, Musk Now Has A Fight With Venezuela President Maduro On His Mind: 'If I Win, He Resigns … If He Wins, I Give Him A Free Ride To Mars'

The escalation in Venezuela after a disputed election vote could lead to billionaire Elon Musk and the leader of the country fighting.

Here's the latest.

What Happened: In 2023, an ongoing feud between Tesla Inc CEO Musk and Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg led to a challenge to turn the battle into a cage fight.

While both parties never met in the cage, Musk has taken on a new fight challenge.

A disputed election in Venezuela that current President Nicolas Maduro claimed victory led to Musk accusing the world leader of "major election fraud."

Maduro did not take kindly to the fraud allegations and issued a fight challenge.

"Do you want to fight? Let's do it. Elon Musk, I'm ready. I'm not afraid of you Elon Musk. Let's fight, where you want," Maduro said on national television.

Maduro accused Musk of potentially invading Venezuela based on comments the billionaire made.

On Wednesday, Musk replied to the fight challenge.

"I accept," Musk tweeted.

A proposed fight between Zuckerberg and Musk gained steam thanks to posts on social media platform X. The role of social media and this past fight idea wasn't lost on Musk Wednesday.

"All three of us enter the ring, only one comes out," Musk said to a potential fight with Maduro and Zuckerberg.

While X users were quick to say Musk would beat Maduro in a fight, the Tesla CEO gave props to the Venezuelan leader.

"Maduro is a big guy himself and probably knows how to fight, so this would be a real fight. Zuck is a little fella, so that would be a short fight lol."

Musk also offered up the potential stakes of the fight in a tweet.

"If I win, he resigns as dictator of Venezuela. If he wins, I give him a free ride to Mars."

Why It's Important: Venezuela's election held Sunday saw a reported 51% vote for Maduro and 44% vote for opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez. Exit polls pointed to a different outcome with Gonzalez receiving 65% and Maduro receiving 31%.

Election results have been contested and residents of Venezuela have been marching in the country in protest with Maduro claiming victory and a third term as president and the continued Socialist rule of the country.

World leaders including Argentine President Javier Milei and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken are among those who have expressed concern over the election results.

Maduro is now asking the country's top court to certify his victory despite the opposition saying they have proof he lost the election, Bloomberg reported. The election "cannot be considered democratic," The Carter Center said after monitoring the election.

The court is controlled by loyalists who have previously issued favorable decisions on issues against the opposition parties, the report said.

Venezuela currently has economic sanctions from the U.S., which will likely continue with the disputed election.

While a fight with Maduro may not happen, Musk recently threw down a fight challenge to Zuckerberg once again.

"I'll fight Zuckerberg any place, any time, and rules," Musk said in response to the ongoing fight challenge.

