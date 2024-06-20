Biden Vs. Trump: President Leads For First Time In 8 Months In New 2024 Election Poll Thanks To Women, Independent Voters

Loading... Loading...

Voters have less than five months to decide who they will be choosing in a head-to-head matchup of President Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Most election polls see a close race between the two candidates and one poll sees Biden taking a rare lead.

What Happened: Betting odds have seen Trump and Biden as the two favorites for many months with Trump favored by sportsbooks and prediction markets.

A new 2024 election poll from Fox News shows Biden with a rare lead in the head-to-head matchup and five-person race with independent candidates.

The new poll shows Biden with a 50% to 48% lead, which marks a three-point move from May's poll where Trump was favored 49% to 48%.

This marks the first time Biden has led against Trump since October 2023 (49% to 48%) in the Fox News poll and his largest percent of support in the head-to-head poll. Trump has led by four or five points in some recent months.

When the poll included the various independent and third-party candidates, the results were:

Joe Biden: 43%

Donald Trump: 42%

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 10%

Cornel West: 2%

Jill Stein: 2%

Kennedy Jr. is trending the wrong direction in the Fox News poll going from 15% in November 2023 and going down in each subsequent poll.

Voters who have an unfavorable view of both Trump and Biden favor Biden by 11 points in the head-to-head matchup.

Why It's Important: The new poll comes after Trump was found guilty of 34 counts in a criminal trial accusing the former president of falsifying business records.

Several job reports have also pointed to an improving economy, potentially leading to better ratings for Biden. A new immigration executive order from Biden may have also won over some voters as the topic is one of the key 2024 election issues.

Biden held significant leads among several voter demographics including those aged 65 or older (+15 points), women (+17), urban voters (+23) and independent voters (+9%).

"Biden has improved slightly with women and seniors, which keeps him afloat despite significant reductions from 2020 in support from younger voters and African Americans," Fox News pollster Daron Shaw said.

The poll finds that 32% of respondents say the economy is excellent or good, compared to 30% in the last poll in May. This marks the highest figure in Biden's presidency from the Fox News poll.

Fifty-four percent of respondents said they feel their personal financial situation is holding steady or getting ahead, compared to 41% who said they are falling behind.

The approval rating for Biden in the latest poll was 45%.

Top items listed for respondents in the poll for the 2024 election include the future of American democracy, the economy, stability of the country and health care.

Photos: Shutterstock