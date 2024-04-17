Elizabeth Warren Says Trump Had Only 2 Accomplishments As President: 'Huge Difference Between' Biden, Trump

Loading... Loading...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren went on the offense attacking Donald Trump for his record while serving as president of the U.S. after winning the 2016 election.

What Happened: In a tight race between Trump and President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, both candidates are reminding voters of their records while serving in the White House.

Sen. Warren would like voters to know that she thought Trump only had two accomplishments during his time in the White House.

"Donald Trump actually had only two accomplishments in his four years. One was the extremist Supreme Court that overturned Roe V. Wade, and the other was more than $2 trillion in tax cuts, mostly soaked up by millionaires, billionaires, and giant corporations," Warren said during an interview on "All In With Chris Hayes."

Warren contrasted the record of Trump with Biden.

"Here's Joe Biden out there fighting to make sure that we get access to abortion and other reproductive rights, but on taxes, watch the difference. Joe Biden actually got through a 15% minimum corporate tax on billionaire corporations."

Warren said this was the first tax increase on big corporations in more than 30 years during her interview on the weekday news segment, which airs on MSNBC, a unit of Comcast Corp CMCSA.

The senator stated that Trump said he was going to cut taxes for the rich again, compared to Biden who said he would raise taxes on billionaires more.

"He's going to use that money to invest back in America and that is a huge difference between them," she said.

Why It's Important: Warren highlighted that tax cuts on the wealthy led by Trump expire in 2025.

"They expire on their own unless affirmatively extended, right? So, the kind of the default is on the side of going away, which does create enormous incentive for people who are very wealthy … to try and get Donald Trump elected," Warren said.

Warren said that if the Republicans control the game, rich people will get a bigger payday and "everybody else has to pick up the slack."

The comments from Warren on Trump's Roe V. Wade accomplishment came as abortion is becoming an increased focus for the 2024 election and a key point drilled home to voters by Biden's campaign.

The state of Arizona recently placed new rules on abortions. Trump has also tried to distance himself from a national abortion ban, calling for it to be an issue for states to decide.

Warren and Hayes also pointed to the importance of records in the 2024 election as this marks the first time since the 1892 election that both candidates had previously served as presidents of the U.S.

