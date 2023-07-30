Trump On Economy, Jerome Powell, Abortion And Voting: 'This Is A Country That Is Falling'

Donald Trump continues to be the frontrunner for the Republican party in the 2024 election, with a 43-point lead in a leading national poll.

Here’s a look at what Trump thinks of the country and several key items.

What Happened: Trump was recently critical of President Joe Biden's administration. The comments came as Trump faces a potential rematch with Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

“We have to win this election or we don’t have a country left anymore,” Trump told conservative radio host John Fredericks in an interview on Friday.

Trump discussed several topics, including the economy, and touched on the state of the nation under the Biden administration.

“The economy is actually doing really badly,” Trump said, adding that it has been falsely led by the stock market, which he said has been doing “pretty well.”

The former president said that, four years ago, under his leadership, the country had low taxes, was energy independent and was paying off debt.

“Now look at us. They want to take away your cars, your washing machines, water coming out of your showers. They want to literally take away your life,” he lamented.

“It’s a terrible thing that’s happened in this country. This is a country that is falling,” he said.

Trump also discussed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, whom he had appointed to the position during his presidency.

“I am not a fan of him,” Trump said, adding that Powell was always late with raising or cutting rates.

“He was okay, I was surprised they kept him,” the former president said of the Biden administration's to retain Powell as chairman.

Trump on Abortion: During the conversation, Fredericks also asked Trump about abortion, a topic that could surface prominently during the lead-up to the presidential election.

“I think Republicans don’t know how to talk about the issue,” Trump responded.

The former president said that he’s on board with certain exceptions that, he believes, should allow for an abortion, including instances where a mother's life is at risk, a rape has taken place or incest has occurred.

Trump on Elections: During the interview, Trump once again stood by the belief that the 2020 election was rigged, noting that he won the state of Pennsylvania.

“They used COVID to cheat and various other things,” Trump claimed.

If he were to be the GOP nominee for the 2024 presidential election, Trump said he would be involved in checking the results of the election this time. He added that the country should not allow mail-in votes.

“We should have one-day voting, we should have paper ballots, and we should ID and you’d have honest elections,” he said.

Trump said, if elected president again, he would look to make changes to the voting process.

