Tucker Carlson To Host Republican Forum With These 6 Candidates, Will Trump Surprise And Show Up?

Well-known television personality Tucker Carlson will be featured at a presidential forum among leading Republican presidential candidates. The event comes as the one-year countdown to the 2024 election draws near.

What Happened: Media company Fox Corp FOX parted ways with Carlson in April. Since that time, Carlson has found himself set to launch a show on social media platform Twitter.

On Friday, July 14, Carlson will host five presidential candidates in a forum hosted by Blaze Media and FAMiLY Leader.

Conservative media company Blaze Media announced this week that they will livestream and host the presidential forum. The event will be streamed on both BlazeTV and the BlazeTV YouTube channel, according to the company.

The event, which airs at 10 a.m. ET Friday, will feature one-on-one interviews between Carlson and presidential candidates.

The candidates set to appear are:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

Senator Tim Scott

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson

“Blaze Media is teaming up with The FAMiLY Leader to bring you the first presidential forum of the 2024 Republican primary season, hosted by Tucker Carlson,” a description reads for the stream.

The description also says this is set to be Carlson’s “first major public event since his departure from Fox News.” After the one-on-one interviews, a special episode of “Glenn TV” will air featuring “an intimate conversation” with Carlson.

Glenn TV is hosted by conservative political commentator Glenn Beck, who founded The Blaze in 2011. The Blaze and CRTV LLC merged in 2018 to form Blaze Media.

Why It’s Important: The one-one-one interviews with Carlson come as the FAMiLY Leadership Summit takes place in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday.

Notable absent from the list of interviews is former President Donald Trump, who has dominated Republican polls and is seen as a dominant frontrunner for the GOP nomination for president in the 2024 election.

The event from Blaze Media comes ahead of the first Republican presidential primary debate, which will take place in Wisconsin on August 23, 2023. The presidential debate will feature candidates who have met polling and fundraising requirements.

Trump has threatened to skip the first primary presidential debate due to having a sizable lead and not needing to be there. Some experts see Trump appearing as an event that could hurt him more than help him, given his sizable lead over the crowded field.

The first Republican debate will air on Fox News and stream on Rumble RUM.

Trump is not listed in the interviews by Blaze Media, which the media company indicated was not due to the former president choosing to skip.

“It’s our understanding that President Trump has a scheduling conflict that couldn’t be rearranged and won’t be able to attend the summit. We hope Team Trump reconsiders The FAMiLY Leader’s invitation,” a tweet said.

The one-on-one interviews with Carlson could become a test of sorts as many presidential candidates have utilized social media platforms, Twitter Spaces and podcast appearances to reach a new audience and share their policies and opinions.

