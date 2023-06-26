DeSantis Takes Aim At Immigration, Reveals Comprehensive Policy To Address Immigrant 'Invasion'

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced a comprehensive immigration policy, echoing the stance of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. The policy includes ending birthright citizenship, completing the southern border wall, and deploying U.S. forces to Mexico to combat drug cartels. This marks DeSantis’ first major policy rollout as a 2024 contender, signaling his determination to tackle what he terms an immigrant “invasion” head-on.

Despite the ambitious nature of his plan, the Associate Press reports that many of DeSantis’ proposals face significant hurdles, including the need for legal reversals, international approval, and even constitutional amendments. Nevertheless, the Florida Governor remains confident, criticizing both Republican and Democratic leaders for their failure to address immigration issues effectively.

DeSantis’ focus on immigration is a strategic move, given its divisive nature and its importance to the GOP’s conservative base, the AP reports. However, his use of the term “invasion” has drawn criticism from pro-immigrant group America’s Voice, which has condemned the governor for using language associated with white supremacists. DeSantis’ recent New Hampshire skirmish further highlights the challenges he faces in his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

DeSantis’ criticism of Trump extends to the former President’s failure to complete the border wall, a project that Trump had championed during his tenure. This critique is reflected in DeSantis’ campaign merchandise, which bears the slogan, “Build The Wall. No Excuses.”

Trump, for his part, has dismissed DeSantis’ speech as “very boring” and a “rehash” of his own policies. The former president continues to emphasize immigration in his own speeches, promising to carry out “the largest domestic deportation operation on the border” if he wins another term. GOP candidate Will Hurd also criticized DeSantis and Trump for their approach to the Ukraine war.

