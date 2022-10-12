'Pick Up Your Rifles And Shovels': Putin's Chef Blasts Russian Lawmakers For Not Fighting In Ukraine

Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has been dubbed President Vladimir Putin's 'Chef', is daring lawmakers in Moscow to take up arms and form their own paramilitary groups to help the invasion effort in Ukraine.

“I’m calling on the talking heads to get together and lead units like Wagner while those who lack managerial skills can pick up automatic rifles or at least saper’s shovels," he told members of the State Duma, "This will be a true service to the Motherland."

Prigozhin leads the Wagner Group, a private military company he formed in 2014.

What Happened: The normally media-averse businessman, dubbed “Putin’s Chef” due to his close ties to Putin and profitable catering contracts with the Kremlin, has become a publicly outspoken proponent of Putin, according to The Telegraph.

He is also wanted in the U.S. for election fraud.

In his most recent statement, Prigozhin lashed out at Russian parliament members for what he perceives to be a lack of support for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Those people who have been shouting slogans from the rostrum have to start doing something,” Prigozhin said.

As Russia’s military and the Wagner Group continue to suffer massive drawbacks on the front lines of Ukraine, Prigozhin has taken to criticizing various top Russian officials publicly. The change in behavior has prompted some to suggest that Prigozhin may be preparing to run for public office.

The Wagner Group In Ukraine: Prigozhin is reportedly aiding separatist forces in the Donbas region of Ukraine. Currently fighting alongside the Russian state in the east and south of Ukraine, the private army has suffered a high number of casualties, according to a report.

Last month, a video of Prigozhin visiting a penal colony surfaced on social media showing the 60-year-old oligarch recruiting convicts to his paramilitary group, with an ultimatum to either join in the fight against Ukraine or face execution.

