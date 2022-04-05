The United States and Europe are working on new sanctions against Russia over reports of committing mass killings of civilians in Ukraine, according to Reuters.

What Happened: This comes after haunting images of carnage emerged from Ukraine’s Bucha, a town near Kyiv. The Russian forces withdrew from the capital Kyiv last week as it turned to assault to south and east of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders.

Negotiated with President of the � Commission @vonderleyen. Informed about inhumane crimes of the aggressor in the suburbs of Kyiv. Agreed - all guilty must be punished! Appreciate the EU's readiness to provide financial & technical support to the relevant JIT #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 4, 2022

What New Sanctions May Hold: Sources told CNBC that the new sanction package from the European Union against Russia might restrict it from leasing airplanes and the import and export of products like jet fuel, steel products, and luxury goods, among others.

Speaking to reporters, U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called for a war crimes trial against Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and said he wants more sanctions after reports of atrocities. The United States will also ask the U.N. General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.

“We will continue to give Ukraine the weapons they need to keep fighting,” Biden said.

“We are collecting detailed information about it (Bucha atrocities) to see whether it can actually be prosecuted for war crimes,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president is expected to address the United Nations Security Council for the first time today.