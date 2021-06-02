 Skip to main content

Why Shares Of Urban One Are Trading Higher Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 10:51am   Comments
Urban One (NASDAQ: UONE) shares are trading higher amid investor anticipation of Juneteenth, during which the stock saw a run up last year. The stock is seen as a play on minority-owned businesses and has gained attention from traders on social media as a Juneteenth play. Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of slaves in the US.

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media and Digital.

At the time of publication, shares of Urban One were trading 42.1% higher at $12.20. The stock has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week higher of $54.16. 

