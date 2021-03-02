Want To Ask Cathie Wood A Question? Here's Your Opportunity

Cathie Wood has become arguably the biggest name on Wall Street over the past year and Benzinga is giving you the chance to ask her anything about the market.

The founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management will join Benzinga on Wednesday afternoon for an exclusive interview on the "Raz Report" beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

In order to have your questions answered, you must sign up here to register. The show will air live on Benzinga's YouTube channel and BZ will also randomly select questions from the audience to ask during the interview.

Some of Wood's funds like the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) were among the top market performers in 2020.

She's also been a longtime bull on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and she proved doubters wrong on her bullish bet from February 2018, calling for Tesla shares to hit $4,000. The stock eclipsed that level, on a split-adjusted basis, earlier this year.

ARK's daily emails, typically sent in the evening when the after-hours session is still open for trading, have been known to cause big spikes whenever Wood makes a new stock purchase or adds more shares to an existing holding.

Wood was named the best stock picker of 2020 by Bloomberg News editor-in-chief emeritus Matthew A. Winkler. Now, traders and investors have the chance to interact directly with Cathie Wood.