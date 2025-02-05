Trump Media or Trump Coin: Where Have Investors Lost More Money Since the 47th President Entered the White House?

Zinger Key Points
- TRUMP coin has declined by about 40.08% since Trump's first day in office.
- DJT stock has declined 9.78% since the presidential elections on Nov. 5.
TRUMP Coin TRUMP/USD and Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT which zoomed after President Donald Trump‘s swearing-in ceremony on Martin Luther King Day have significantly eroded investor wealth.
What Happened: TRUMP Coin, which was launched ahead of Trump’s first day in office has declined by about 40.08% according to CoinMarketCap. Whereas, DJT has fallen by 13.96% in the same period, according to Benzinga Pro.
Trump coin’s current volume stood at 2.15 billion as compared to the average volume of $8.67 billion since its launch, whereas, DJT’s volume stood at 3.53 million, in comparison with the average of 20.03 million.
Why It Matters: Trump coin’s decline highlights the volatility of meme coins, particularly those tied to celebrities. Launched before Trump’s presidential inauguration, TRUMP briefly reached a fully diluted valuation of $75 billion but has since dropped 76%, now valued at $17.81 billion. Despite offering some utility, such as for purchasing Trump-branded merchandise, its price fluctuations have largely been influenced by broader market trends.
Furthermore, DJT is broadening its reach into financial services with the introduction of Truth.Fi, is a fintech division designed to create investment opportunities with a focus on crypto.
The company's board has approved a financial plan that involves allocating up to $250 million of its $700 million cash reserves into various financial instruments, such as customized exchange-traded funds (ETFs), separately managed accounts (SMAs), and Bitcoin.
CEO Devin Nunes, is positioning Truth.Fi as a financial arm of its media network, which already includes Truth Social and the streaming platform Truth+.
The company intends to develop investment products centered on America-first industries, targeting growth sectors, manufacturing, energy, as well as crypto and blockchain-related assets.
