Trump Media Group Reportedly Plans To Raise $3 Billion To Buy Cryptocurrencies: 'Borrowing A Page' From MSTR Playbook, Says Peter Schiff

Trump Media & Technology Group DJT, the Trump family’s media company, is reportedly strategizing to raise a $3 billion investment in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.
What Happened: TMTG, the organization owned by the Trump family, is looking to raise $2 billion in new equity and an additional $1 billion through a convertible bond. This announcement could be made public ahead of a significant gathering of crypto investors and supporters in Las Vegas this week, as reported by the Financial Times on Monday.
After his re-election last year, President Donald Trump transferred his 53% stake in TMTG, currently valued at around $3 billion, to a revocable trust managed by his son Donald Jr.
Last month, a publicly traded blank-check company headed by Brandon Lutnick — the son of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick — announced a $3.6 billion deal to create a Bitcoin acquisition firm named Twenty One Capital, in partnership with Tether and SoftBank.
Trump Media & Technology Group slammed the FT report, as per the publication.
SEE ALSO: Trump’s Plan To ‘Rip The Waste Out’ Means End Of The Road For The Penny, But What Happens When Cash Totals Jump To The Next Nickel – Benzinga
Why It Matters: This move by TMTG comes after Bitcoin’s price surpassed a record-high of $109,000 last week. Notably, in April, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. saw a rally of over 25% in just five days. This surge was attributed to a high-profile partnership with Crypto.com and Yorkville America Digital, which led to the launch of a suite of “America-First” ETFs.
Meanwhile, notable economist Peter Schiff commented on X that TMTG is borrowing a page from Strategy MSTR co-founder Michael Saylor‘s “playbook.” Strategy, previously MicroStrategy, has transformed its market value to over $100 billion by leveraging debt and equity offerings to acquire tens of billions of dollars’ worth of Bitcoin.
Peter Schiff also took a dig at TMTG, saying it’s unfortunate that Trump’s company isn’t able to open a factory and manufacture real products to help Americans avoid the impact of his own tariffs.
On Friday, DJT stock climbed 4.64% to close at $25.72. On a year-to-date basis, it plunged 24.4%.
- READ MORE: After Jensen Huang Criticized US Export Curbs, Nvidia Set To Launch Cheaper Blackwell AI Chip For China Amid Market Share Slide: Report
Image via Shutterstock
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.