Medical Device Maker AngioDynamics Stock Jumps On Better Than Expected Q3 Earnings, Upbeat Annual Guidance

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 3 cents, compared to the consensus for a per-share loss of 13 cents.

The maker of medical Instruments and supplies reported sales of $72 million, up 9.2% year over year, beating the consensus of $70.3 million.

Read Next: FDA Reviews Kidney Disease Drug From Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Med Tech’s net sales were $31.3 million, up 22.2%, driven by strength across all product lines, including Auryon sales of $13.9 million, up 17.3%, AngioVac sales of $6.8 million, up 23.1%, AlphaVac sales of $3 million, up 161.4%, and NanoKnife disposable sales of $4.9 million, which increased 16.2%.

Med Device net sales were $40.7 million, almost flat year over year.

Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 54.0%, up 290 basis points versus a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.3 million, compared to a $3.6 million loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

"As we look ahead, we are well positioned to deliver profitable growth going forward…With our improved operating leverage and strong balance sheet, we can continue to prudently invest to support high impact initiatives while remaining on track to hit our fiscal year 2026 profitability targets," said Jim Clemmer, president and CEO.

Guidance: AngioDynamics expects its fiscal-year 2025 net sales of $285 million to $288 million, representing growth of 5.3% to 6.4% over fiscal 2024 pro forma revenue of $270.7 million, compared to prior guidance of $282 million—$288 million and a consensus of $284.91 million.

The outlook includes Med Tech net sales growth of 14% to 6%, compared with prior guidance of 12% to 15%. Med Device net sales are expected to be flat.

The gross margin is expected to be approximately 53% to 54%, an increase from prior guidance of 52% to 53%

The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $4 to $5 million, an increase from prior guidance of $1 to $3 million, and compared to a pro forma adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.2 million in fiscal 2024

AngioDynamics forecasts fiscal year 2025 adjusted EPS loss of 31 cents to 34 cents, compared to prior loss guidance of 34 cents to 38 cents and consensus loss of 37 cents.

Price Action: ANGO stock is up 10.09% at $10.63 at the last check Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock/Pavel Kapysh