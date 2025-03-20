What's Going On With IonQ Stock Today?

IONQ Inc. IONQ shares have been on a rollercoaster on Thursday after announcing a milestone in collaboration with Ansys, a computer-aided engineering firm.

The two companies have demonstrated how quantum computing can outperform classical computing in designing medical devices.

One of the first applications tested, using Ansys LS-DYNA software, simulated blood pump dynamics to optimize design and improve efficiency.

When running on IonQ’s quantum computer, Ansys achieved up to a 12% improvement in processing performance compared to classical computing.

This is an achievement in showcasing the real-world potential of quantum computing in health care applications.

IonQ’s production quantum computer, IonQ Forte, handled a hybrid workflow for blood pump design, processing up to 2.6 million vertices and 40 million edges.

This improvement highlights the power of quantum-accelerated high-performance computing in solving complex engineering problems faster.

According to Benzinga Pro, IonQ stock has gained over 153% in the past year.

Meanwhile, Nvidia will host its first Quantum Day at GTC 2025 today, bringing together key industry figures from the global quantum computing community, including IonQ’s Peter Chapman.

IonQ announced its participation after the market close on Tuesday.

At the event, IonQ will highlight several recent real-world demonstrations of quantum-accelerated computation for commercially relevant applications. Chapman will also talk about the company’s progress in quantum on a panel led by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

“IonQ is looking forward to joining Nvidia GTC’s first-ever Quantum Day to showcase how quantum computing is delivering value to enterprises today,” Chapman said.

“Our focus on commercial-grade quantum systems is enabling real-world applications across industries, and we look forward to demonstrating significant progress at GTC.”

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares are trading down by 2.45% to $22.73 at publication Thursday.

