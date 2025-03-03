Boston Scientific To Acquire SoniVie For $400 Million, Expanding Hypertension Treatment Portfolio

On Monday, Boston Scientific Corporation BSX agreed to acquire SoniVie Ltd., a privately held medical device company that has developed the TIVUS Intravascular Ultrasound System.

Boston Scientific currently holds an equity stake of approximately 10%. Therefore, the transaction consists of an upfront payment of approximately $360 million for the 90% and up to $180 million upon achievement of a regulatory milestone.

On a 100% basis, the transaction price consists of $400 million upfront and up to $200 million upon achievement of a regulatory milestone.

An investigational TIVUS system is designed to denervate nerves surrounding blood vessels to treat a variety of hypertensive disorders, including renal artery denervation (RDN) for hypertension.

Boston Scientific anticipates completing the transaction in the first half of 2025.

The company expects the transaction to be slightly dilutive to adjusted EPS in 2025.

The TIVUS system is designed to perform RDN that can help reduce activity in the kidney’s renal nerves and serve as an alternative or adjunctive therapy to these medications to help regulate blood pressure.

Compared to radiofrequency energy, ultrasound energy has the potential to penetrate the tissue more deeply, which may result in faster procedures with effective nerve ablation.

The catheter-based TIVUS system generates precise ultrasound energy that passes through the blood and into renal arteries, supplying blood to the kidneys without anchoring to the artery wall, allowing continual blood flow to cool the treatment area.

This energy is designed to heat and ablate the bundles of nerves outside the arteries, stopping their ability to pass signals and reducing the sympathetic hormones released from the nerves. As a result, the blood vessels relax, and the pressure within them is reduced.

Last year, SoniVie announced efficacy data from an IDE pilot trial of the TIVUS system in the U.S. and Israel. The company recently initiated the THRIVE global IDE pivotal trial of the device.

Price Action: BSX stock is up 0.97% at $104.88 at the last check Monday.

