ANI Pharmaceuticals Expects Strong Start To 2025, On Back Of Cortrophin Gel And Generics, Lifts Annual Forecast

On Friday, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc ANIP reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.63, up from $1 a year ago, beating the consensus of $1.44.

The company reported sales of $190.57 million, up 44.8% year over year, beating the consensus of $175.37 million.

On an organic basis, excluding the acquisition of Alimera, total net revenues grew 23.8% year-over-year.

Net revenues for rare diseases, which include Cortrophin Gel, Iluvien, and Yutiq, increased by 108.5% to $87.0 million.

Cortrophin Gel net revenues increased 42.3% to $59.4 million, driven by increased volume.

Iluvien and Yutiq generated net revenues of $27.6 million in the first full quarter following the acquisition of Alimera.

Net revenues for Brands increased 58.9% to $19.8 million, driven by increased demand.

Net revenues for Generic pharmaceutical products increased 9.4% to $78.6 million, driven by increased volumes in the base business and the contribution from new product launches.

The company launched five new products during the quarter and 17 for the full year. ANI’s strong R&D and commercial productivity continued into the first quarter of 2025 with the launch of Prucalopride Tablets with 180 days of exclusivity.

The company says momentum has continued in the first quarter of 2025, with the number of new cases initiated reaching a new high in February.

Brands’ revenues increased 58.9% to $19.8 million, driven by increased demand for certain products, which has occurred periodically over the past two years.

While this additional demand has persisted into the first quarter of 2025, the company anticipates a normalized performance thereafter for the purpose of full-year 2025 guidance.

Guidance: ANI Pharmaceuticals expects 2025 revenues of $756 million—$776 million, versus prior guidance of $739 million—$759 million and a consensus of $724.71 million.

The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $190 million-$200 million compared to prior guidance of $182 million-$192 million.

“With our business off to a strong start in 2025, particularly Cortrophin Gel, Generics, and Brands, we are raising our 2025 guidance for total net revenues and adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA,” said Nikhil Lalwani, President and CEO.

ANI Pharmaceuticals expects 2025 adjusted EPS of $6.12-$6.49 versus a consensus of $5.56.

Price Action: ANIP stock is up 10.41% at $60.26 at the last check Friday.

Image via Shutterstock