Elizabeth Warren Questions Robert F. Kennedy Jr. On 'Dangerous Views,' Pot Legalization Timeline As His Senate Hearing Stalls

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, sent a 34-page letter to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was tapped by President Donald Trump in mid-November to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Warren's missive details her concerns about his nomination.

"Given your dangerous views on vaccine safety and public health, including your baseless opposition to vaccines, and your inconsistent statements in important policy areas like reproductive rights access, I have serious concerns regarding your ability to oversee the Department," Warren wrote in her January 18 letter to Kennedy.

Warren's 175 questions fell into 13 categories, one of which concerned legalizing marijuana and Kennedy's view on how to address substance abuse and opioids. The vast majority of overdose deaths in recent years, at least 108,000, involved illicitly manufactured fentanyl and other potent synthetic opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which is part of the HHS.

While running as an Independent presidential candidate, Kennedy said in early November 2023 that he supported marijuana legalization and that it could “help solve America's drug addiction problem.”

What's Going On With Kennedy's Nomination Hearing?

The problem with Kennedy's nomination hearing is that it’s not happening yet. The Washington Post reported Saturday that his hearing is unlikely before the end of January and, in the meantime, Trump officials have tapped endocrinologist Dorothy Fink as interim HHS secretary.

The outlet also reported that as of Friday, the Office of Government Ethics was still evaluating Kennedy's financial disclosures, which are required for potential Cabinet officials. The outspoken anti-vaccine advocate apparently amended some of his prior disclosures and, according to congressional aides, ethics officials are looking for potential conflicts of interest.

Process Moving Right Along: Marco Rubio First Confirmation

Meanwhile, over 10 of Trump's Cabinet nominees faced public review last week and so far most seem to be passing muster, even controversial ones like Pete Hegseth for defense secretary. The Senate Armed Services Committee voted Monday along party lines to send Hegseth’s nomination to the Senate floor, reported NBC News.

So far, Marco Rubio is the first to be confirmed as secretary of state.

Photo of Elizabeth Warren: Shutterstock