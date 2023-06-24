Fitness Guru Kayla Itsines Dubs Weight Loss Use of Diabetic Drug Ozempic A 'Eating Disorder:' NZ Herald

In a recent development, fitness influencer Kayla Itsines has publicly criticized the off-label use of the diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss, labeling it as an “eating disorder,” NZ Herald reports.

Ozempic, an injectable drug initially designed to regulate blood sugar levels in diabetic patients, has gained popularity as a “magic pill” for weight loss due to its appetite-suppressing properties and its ability to slow down the rate of stomach emptying. This has led to a global shortage of the medication.

Itsines, one of the world’s most renowned online personal trainers, expressed her concern at The Australian Financial Review Entrepreneur Summit. She criticized women who take the drug to maintain their slim figures, stating, “It’s making you not eat. It’s an eating disorder.”

However, Itsines is not alone in her criticism. An anonymous stylist told The Cut that the drug is particularly appealing to women who have always been thin but not “fashion thin.” The stylist warned of the addictive quality of the drug.

Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, a New York dermatologist, also warned against unrealistic expectations from the drug. He emphasized that the drug is not a cure-all solution and that people who believe they can eat and do whatever they want after taking Ozempic will be disappointed.

Dr. Gary Wittert, a professor of medicine at the University of Adelaide and senior consultant endocrinologist at the Royal Adelaide Hospital, warned that healthy people taking Ozempic could potentially harm themselves and exacerbate the global shortage for those who genuinely need it. He stressed that the drug is meant for people with serious health problems and should be used as such.

Read more news about the Ozempic drug here.