Lab-Grown Chicken To Be Produced And Sold For First Time In US With USDA Approval: Live Science

For the first time in the U.S., lab-grown meat, specifically chicken, can now be produced and sold, Live Science reports.

USDA Approval

California-based companies Upside Foods and Good Meat, a subsidiary of Eat Just, along with their manufacturing partner Joinn Biologics, have received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to produce and sell lab-grown chicken products.

Lab-Grown Meat Production

The process of producing lab-grown, or “cultivated,” meat involves sampling cells from a living animal’s tissues. These cells are then stored in a cell bank and later moved to large enclosed vessels where they can multiply rapidly. Once ready for harvest, the cells are collected and prepared using conventional food processing and packaging methods.

Regulatory Framework

In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service established a regulatory framework to ensure the safety and truthful labeling of lab-grown meat. Both Upside Foods’ and Good Meat’s cultivated chicken products have been assessed and confirmed to be safe for human consumption.

Initial Rollout

Initially, the lab-grown chicken will be served in high-end restaurants. Upside Foods is partnering with Dominique Crenn, owner of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Atelier Crenn, while Good Meat’s product will be served in a restaurant of celebrity chef José Andrés, a company board member.

Future Plans and Challenges

Upside founder and CEO, Dr. Uma Valeti, envisions that the company’s products will match conventional meat prices within five to 15 years. However, challenges remain, including the energy-intensive production process and the feasibility of scaling up production for general consumption.