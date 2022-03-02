Knightscope Deploys K5 ASR To Patrol The Sunset Strip

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) is now on patrol underneath the palm trees of the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles for one of the country’s largest healthcare organizations. The announcement reads, “This client currently has almost 40 hospitals and over 700 medical facilities with over 200,000 employees to protect across the U.S. Knightscope is looking forward to working with this hospital’s security team in conjunction with the LAPD to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Knightscope.com.

