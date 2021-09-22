EXCLUSIVE: A Leg To Stand On Provides Free Orthopedic Care To Children With Limb Disabilities—Here's How You Can Help

A Leg To Stand On is a non-profit organization providing free orthopedic care to children with limb disabilities in the developing world.

The company provides free corrective surgery and artificial limbs for children up to the age of 18, A Leg To Stand On co-founder and chairman Mead Welles said Tuesday on Benzinga's trade idea show "Power Hour."

A Leg To Stand On has project partners located in many countries across the globe. The company provides its partners limb kits and other resources, including capital, to make the orthopedic services possible, Welles said.

The decision on who the company provides resources to is demand based.

After project partners come to A Leg To Stand On for resources, the company checks the credibility and experience of its partners. The company wants to see that its prospective partners "have policies and procedures in place that ensure that the treatments are being done in the right way," Welles explained.

"The goal is really to develop a long-term partnership where we are the fuel that goes into their engine to provide the services," Welles said.

A Leg To Stand On developed its own prosthetic limb kit, which it's able to manufacture at low cost. The company also donates other types of mobility aid to its partners.

In return, A Leg To Stand On receives a patient intake form that documents the work that was performed on the patient. This makes sure that "the work that was said would be done, was done," Welles said.

A Leg To Stand On's largest event of the year, "Rocktoberfest," is scheduled for Oct. 21. You can register for the event here.

"We're not greedy, we'll take any help we can get. Our goal is just to help as many children as we can every year," Welles told Benzinga.

Photo: Esi Grünhagen from Pixabay.