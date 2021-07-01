Why TRxADE HEALTH Shares Surged On Thursday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares are trading higher after the company's Bonum Health subsidiary signed a telemedicine service distribution deal with Big Y Pharmacy.

Bonum Health will provide affordable telemedicine services to the patients of all Big Y pharmacies by offering Bonum Health's signature Mobile Health Services and prescriber program, staffed by over 600 board-certified medical providers.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement.

At the time of publication, shares of TRxADE HEALTH were trading 54.20% higher at $6.78. The stock has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

