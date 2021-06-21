The Back Space Partners with Walmart

The Back Space, a newly launched retail spine and neck care subsidiary of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC, IMACW), has partnered with Walmart.

The unique partnership will make it possible for the Company to provide spinal health and wellness services through its own branded locations directly within select Walmart locations.

The Back Space's goal is to fill a void for affordable chiropractic and spinal healthcare by introducing a cost-effective daily service and inclusive membership plan in providing natural healthcare solutions for the spine and neck.

Jeff Ervin, CEO, IMAC Holdings, Inc., told Benzinga.com exclusively that a partnership with Walmart allows them to grow quickly in areas with attractive demographics and predictable shopping patterns. It will also help the Company tap into Walmart's customer base to test and expand its services.

The cooperation will enable The Back Space to provide a depth of services, including chiropractic adjustments, nerve and muscle stimulation, and percussion tool therapies for soft tissue recovery, muscle relaxation, and spinal wellness through walk-in and appointment-based care — an array of services delivered in an unparalleled way in the industry.

With over 5,000 stores across the United States, Walmart represents a tremendous potential for The Back Space business model. As part of its cost-effective strategy, The Back Space charges a flat fee of $25 for each service, while a monthly membership subscription of $65 gives clients four services every month.

Aside from the convenience and value, customers access the services of experienced chiropractic professionals, receiving the best wellness treatment for their particular ailment.

"We believe that true relief shouldn't just be for those who have extra time or money. At The Back Space, we believe that relaxation and relief should happen at every opportunity — even during your weekly shopping trip," according to The Back Space website.

Ervin said The Back Space is kicking off the 10-store pilot in middle Tennessee and will announce other pilot locations in the coming months.

Apart from the physical stores, The Back Space has a strong digital presence via its website — http://www.back.co/ — where customers can also learn about its services.

The Back Space's services are based on three pillars:

Percussion Therapy

In chiropractic treatment, chiropractors rely on percussive therapy to encourage the body to repair damaged tissues using gentle, concentrated, rapid, short-duration pulses. Licensed professionals at The Back Space are trained to deliver percussion therapy to help customer's muscles relax and unwind, allowing them to let go of the pressure and stress of life.

Adjustment

Manual chiropractic adjustments are delivered by licensed chiropractors who have completed specialized training and exceed standards required by The Back Space and the chiropractic community. A manual adjustment can be used to manipulate a customer's spine function and restore spinal integrity to alleviate pressure and pain on spinal joints. In addition, controlled pressure on the joints can improve range of motion and strength.

Relax Station

The Back Space offers a relaxation station for guests who seek to target soreness, spasms, or pressure points in the back, neck, and shoulder. In addition, a heating pad with light nerve and muscle stimulation service is available for directed relief.

About IMAC Holdings

IMAC Holdings, Inc. is a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative and rehabilitative orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids.