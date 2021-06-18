Applied UV Receives $850K Order For Air Purification System
- Infection control technology company Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) has announced receiving orders over $850 thousand for its Airocide consumer and commercial air purification systems.
- Applied received the order from 3Sixty Biopharmaceuticals, its exclusive distributor within Africa.
- 3Sixty agreed to an upfront binding purchase commitment of a minimum of $3.5 million of Airocide systems over the initial one-year term of the agreement.
- "3Sixty's has made a significant commitment to providing its customers with tested and proven solutions that will help reopen economies across Africa. With its scale, infrastructure, and experience, we believe they are the right partner to make the Airocide system a market leader in Africa," said Q Saeed, CEO, Applied.
- Price action: AUVI shares are trading lower by 2.27% at $10.33 on the last check Friday.
