GameStop Q4 Earnings Preview: Will Video Game Retailer Unveil Bitcoin Purchase?

Investors and analysts will likely be pouring through GameStop Corp GME filings not to read about video games, but instead to find out if the company bought Bitcoin BTC/USD, which could be revealed when the company reports quarterly financial results Tuesday after market close.

Here's a look at the earnings estimates from analysts and key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect GameStop to report fourth-quarter revenue of $1.48 billion, down from $1.79 billion in last year's fourth quarter according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has missed analyst estimates for revenue in five straight quarters and in eight of the past 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect GameStop to report fourth-quarter earnings per share of eight cents, down from 22 cents per share in last year's fourth quarter.

The company reported positive earnings of six cents per share and one cent per share in the third and second quarters respectively, after 12 cents per loss in the first quarter.

GameStop has missed analyst estimates for earnings per share in three of the last four quarters and five of the last 10 quarters.

Key Items to Watch: Many eyes will be on GameStop's earnings release and filings to see if the company finally bought Bitcoin.

While investors and fans of GameStop have been suggesting that the video game retailer should buy Bitcoin for years, the idea could become a reality soon.

In February, GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen posted a picture with Strategy Inc Chairman Michael Saylor on X, prompting speculation that the two may have talked about Bitcoin and how to add the leading cryptocurrency to GameStop's balance sheet similar to what Strategy has done over the years.

A February report from CNBC said GameStop was considering investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. While there is no guarantee that the video game retailer added cryptocurrency investments in the fourth quarter or subsequent first quarter, investors will be hoping for an announcement or filing from the company.

Cohen was previously given control over investing GameStop's cash into stocks and other investments like cryptocurrency.

Cohen also recently transferred his stake in the company from an LLC to his personal name, which could have been done for a number of reasons, but prompted speculation at potential M&A activity.

GameStop is also pursuing a sale of its operations in France and Canada, which could increase cash on hand. The company had $4.62 billion in cash at the end of the third quarter.

Investors and analysts continue to believe GameStop will do something with its cash in the future as it looks to move past being a video game retailer, which is a declining market in the digital era.

In the third quarter, GameStop reported year-over-year sales declines across its three major business segments: hardware and accessories, software and collectibles.

Shares of GameStop enjoyed a short boost after third-quarter financials when the company said it didn't expect to have any more at-the-market offerings for its common stock in the current fiscal year.

GME Price Action: GameStop stock closed Monday up 3.39% to $25.61 versus a 52-week trading range of $9.95 to $64.83. GameStop stock is down 17% year-to-date in 2025 with shares up 69% over the last year.

