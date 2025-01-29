Las Vegas Sands Stock Surges On Mixed Q4 Results Driven By Strength In Singapore

Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS reported fourth-quarter financial results Wednesday after the bell. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Earnings: Las Vegas Sands reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.9 billion, beating analyst estimates of $2.87 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 58 cents per share.

Total revenue was down 0.7% on a year-over-year basis. Operating income totaled $590 million in the quarter, down from $710 million in the prior year’s quarter. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $1.11 billion, down from $1.2 billion year-over-year. Capital expenditures during the fourth quarter totaled $547 million.

“We continued to execute our strategic objectives during the quarter. We remain enthusiastic about our opportunities to deliver industry-leading growth in both Macao and Singapore in the years ahead as we execute our capital investment programs in both markets,” said Robert Goldstein, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands.

“In Macao, the ongoing recovery continued during the quarter, although spend per visitor in the market remains below the levels reached prior to the pandemic … In Singapore, Marina Bay Sands continued to deliver outstanding financial and operating performance.”

Las Vegas Sands said it ended the quarter with $3.65 billion in unrestricted cash balances after repurchasing $450 million of its common stock during the period. The company had $1.55 billion remaining under its buyback as of Dec. 31.

Las Vegas Sands also declared a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share to be paid on Feb. 19 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 10.

Management is providing further commentary on the quarter on a conference call with analysts and investors that started at 4:30 p.m. ET.

LVS Price Action: Las Vegas Sands shares were up 8.08% after hours, trading at $46.94 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

