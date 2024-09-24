What Happened With Motorsport Games Stock Today?

Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM shares are trading higher in extended trading Tuesday after the company announced it released the September update for Le Mans Ultimate.

The Details: Motorsport Games said the update includes a new co-op game mode, a completed Hypercar grid and new content for fans of sportscar and sim racing.

"Our September update marks a significant milestone for Le Mans Ultimate, as we continue to enhance the player experience with new game modes, features, and exciting content from the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship,” said Stephen Hood, CEO of Motorsport Games.

Read Next: Snowflake Stock Dips On Offering After-Hours: What To Know

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Motorsport Games shares are climbing on heavy volume with more than 2 million shares traded in Tuesday's session.

MSGM Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Motorsport Games shares are up 37.27% after-hours at $1.51 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Read Also:

Photo: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay