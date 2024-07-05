Loading... Loading...

Capcom ADR’s CCOEY confirmed that its co-op dinosaur mech game, Exoprimal, will no longer receive new content updates. This news comes just a year after the game’s launch in July 2023.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding Exoprimal as a new intellectual property and live service game, it failed to capture a significant player base.

Exoprimal’s Launch And Early Reception

Exoprimal entered the market with high hopes, aiming to merge the thrill of battling dinosaurs with co-op gameplay. Capcom even included crossovers with popular franchises like Street Fighter to boost its appeal.

However, the game struggled to maintain a substantial player count. According to SteamDB, Exoprimal's peak concurrent player count in the last 24 hours was a mere 66 on Valve’s platform, with only 41 players active at the time of reporting.

Final Update And Future Plans

Capcom revealed that with the release of Title Update 4, all planned seasonal content for Exoprimal has been completed. Following the conclusion of Season 4 on July 11, the game will revert to Season 1 content, starting a cycle of previously released seasons.

Each new season will begin on the first of each month, and Season Passes 1 to 3 will be available for purchase again. “This will allow players to obtain items from all seasons,” Capcom explained, essentially placing Exoprimal on a recurring Season 1 to 4 cycle.

Despite stepping back from developing new content, Capcom assured that all online services will remain active. Players will still have access to all gameplay modes, including the main Dino Survival mode and endgame content like Savage Gauntlet and Time Loop Rebellion.

For those playing solo or with a limited number of players, bots will be added to ensure a complete gaming experience. “The Exoprimal team appreciates your interest and support, and we hope to see you in the wargame!” Capcom added.

