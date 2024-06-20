Microsoft Issues Redfall Hero Pass DLC Refunds After Arkane Austin Closure

Loading... Loading...

In response to the closure of Bethesda’s Arkane Austin studio, Microsoft Corp. MSFT initiated refunds for purchasers of Redfall’s premium Bite Back edition, which included the now-cancelled Hero Pass DLC.

Originally intended to introduce two additional characters to the vampire shooter Redfall, the Hero Pass faced indefinite postponement following the studio’s shutdown, Eurogamer reported.

See Also: Microsoft’s Xbox Closes 4 Video Game Studios In Bethesda Restructure

Arkane Austin initially assured players of ongoing development in November, but subsequent events led to the DLC’s cancellation and a promise of credit equivalent to its value for affected customers.

As of recent reports, Microsoft has begun automatic refunds to those who bought the Hero Pass DLC, regardless of whether they had requested one.

Buyers of the physical Bite Back Upgrade are still awaiting their credits and are advised to contact Bethesda customer support for assistance.

The closure of Arkane Austin and Bethesda’s Hi-Fi Rush has sparked discussions regarding the broader implications for Xbox Game Pass publishing.

Critics speculate on whether these closures indicate a larger trend or challenge for Microsoft’s gaming strategy. Meanwhile, the gaming community continues to react to these developments, with players navigating refund processes and adjustments to their expectations for Redfall’s future updates.

In a related development, Arkane Austin recently released Redfall’s final update, version 1.451.3.0, which introduced an offline mode and other features. This update serves as a bittersweet farewell amidst ongoing uncertainties surrounding the game’s post-launch support.

Read Next: Starfield Review Bomb: Bethesda’s Latest Controversy Sparks Gamer Outcry

Photo: Arkane Austin via Steam.