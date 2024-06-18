Surprise Hit: How Banana Game Becomes Steam's 11th Most Popular Title

Loading... Loading...

Banana, a quirky clicker game on Steam, has become a surprising hit with a peak of 858,915 concurrent players, ranking as Steam’s 11th most-played game ever.

Despite its basic premise — clicking bananas — the game has outpaced titles like Apex Legends and Valheim in popularity. Players simply click on bananas to collect them, with the game earning a “Very Positive” rating from its player base, IGN reported.

Its rise in popularity places it just outside Steam’s top 10 games, narrowly edged out by Baldur’s Gate 3. One of Banana’s draws is its distribution of virtual items like banana skins, which players can collect and trade or sell for Steam credits.

While most skins have little real-world value, rare finds like the Sad Hamster Banana or the high-priced Crypticnana have been listed for hundreds to over a thousand dollars, though actual sales at these prices are uncertain.

Despite its simple gameplay, Banana has captured gamers’ attention, who see it as a fun way to collect virtual rewards. Players enjoy trading and collecting these virtual banana skins, often for laughs rather than serious profit-making.

Photo: Siphon Games via Steam.