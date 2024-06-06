Guess How Much This Counter-Strike Skin Just Sold For

In a record-breaking transaction, a Counter-Strike skin has just sold for over $1 million, making it the most expensive skin ever sold publicly in the game’s history.
According to Insider Gaming, the exact sale amount wasn’t revealed, but it’s confirmed to be “more than $1 million.” This highly sought-after item is a StatTrak Factory New AK-47 Blue Gem (Pattern 661), a unique skin that had remained hidden for over a decade.
In January 2024, this exclusive Blue Gem AK-47 resurfaced, with many speculating it was originally unboxed from a CS weapon case.
Such a discovery could have instantly transformed an average gamer into a millionaire, but it’s believed a collector held the skin for several years. In 2022, a slightly worn version of this skin sold for $400,000.
Jake Lucky, a well-known figure in the gaming community, broke the news on social media, sharing an eye-catching montage of the weapon.
Counter-Strike skins have often been dubbed the “OG NFTs,” with their value far outlasting many popular NFTs.
For example, last year, a player unboxed a rare Blue Gem Karambit knife worth $150,000 just weeks into playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Similarly, a wealthy Chinese collector once bought a rare AK-47 skin for $160,000.
These high-value transactions underscore the unique status and enduring appeal of top-tier Counter-Strike skins within the gaming community. Unlike most NFTs, the value of these skins has not only persisted but continues to grow, making them a fascinating phenomenon in the gaming world.
