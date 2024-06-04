Summer Game Fest 2024: Big Reveals, Key Updates — And What's Off The Table

Loading... Loading...

The gaming community is eagerly anticipating a week of excitement with the impending arrival of game announcements, trailers and updates, all culminating in the Summer Game Fest (SGF), an event curated by Geoff Keighley.

Keighley, known for managing expectations, recently addressed some key points about what to expect and what not to expect at SGF in a live Twitch Q&A session, as reported by IGN.

See Also: Geoff Keighley Sets Summer Game Fest 2024 For June Launch: When To Buy Your Tickets

Games Confirmed to Appear at SGF:

Updates to existing games like Palworld and Kingdom Come 2: Deliverance

Trailers for already-announced games such as Supermarket Simulator, Monster Hunter Wilds, Metaphor: Refantazio, Batman: Arkham VR, and Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

Surprise reveals from Blumhouse Games

A new trailer for the Among Us animated series

Games Not Expected to Appear:

GTA 6

Kingdom Hearts 4

The Wolf Among Us 2

Def Jam game

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Updates on Ken Levine’s Judas

Beyond Good and Evil 2

Five Nights at Freddy’s (new content)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (likely)

Nintendo games (probable)

Other Exclusions from SGF:

Live musical performances

Appearances by Josef Fares

The “one more thing” announcement tradition

Keighley also hinted at the absence of Nintendo content, despite its historical interest in The Game Awards. With only four days remaining until SGF, speculation is rampant about the surprises yet to be unveiled.

For more information on how to watch SGF and other related events, consult available guides.

Read Next: Sony’s May 2024 State Of Play Unveils 14 Games For PS5 And PC

Image created using photos from Shutterstock.