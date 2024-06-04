Summer Game Fest 2024: Big Reveals, Key Updates — And What's Off The Table

The gaming community is eagerly anticipating a week of excitement with the impending arrival of game announcements, trailers and updates, all culminating in the Summer Game Fest (SGF), an event curated by Geoff Keighley.
Keighley, known for managing expectations, recently addressed some key points about what to expect and what not to expect at SGF in a live Twitch Q&A session, as reported by IGN.
Games Confirmed to Appear at SGF:
- Updates to existing games like Palworld and Kingdom Come 2: Deliverance
- Trailers for already-announced games such as Supermarket Simulator, Monster Hunter Wilds, Metaphor: Refantazio, Batman: Arkham VR, and Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO
- Surprise reveals from Blumhouse Games
- A new trailer for the Among Us animated series
Games Not Expected to Appear:
- GTA 6
- Kingdom Hearts 4
- The Wolf Among Us 2
- Def Jam game
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- Updates on Ken Levine’s Judas
- Beyond Good and Evil 2
- Five Nights at Freddy’s (new content)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (likely)
- Nintendo games (probable)
Other Exclusions from SGF:
- Live musical performances
- Appearances by Josef Fares
- The “one more thing” announcement tradition
Keighley also hinted at the absence of Nintendo content, despite its historical interest in The Game Awards. With only four days remaining until SGF, speculation is rampant about the surprises yet to be unveiled.
For more information on how to watch SGF and other related events, consult available guides.
