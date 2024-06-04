Sony's Next Frontier: PC Adapter Unveiled, Connecting PlayStation Gamers To Steam VR

Loading... Loading...

Sony Group Corp. SONY has announced the upcoming release of a PC adapter for its PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR 2) headset, scheduled for Aug. 7.

The adapter aims to expand the gaming experience for PSVR 2 players by granting access to Steam's extensive library of virtual reality (VR) titles.

Key Details:

Release Date: Aug. 7, 2024

Aug. 7, 2024 Price: $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99

$59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 Availability: PlayStation's store and select retailers

Access to Steam's VR Library

The PC adapter will allow PSVR 2 users to explore popular VR games available on Steam, including titles like Half-Life: Alyx and Fallout 4 VR. However, players will need to meet specific requirements to use the adapter effectively:

DisplayPort Cable: A compatible DisplayPort 1.4 cable (sold separately) is necessary. Steam Account: Players must have a Steam account. PC Requirements: The PC should meet the minimum specifications outlined by Sony.

Limitations on PC Gaming

While the adapter opens up new gaming possibilities, some features exclusive to PS5 won't be available when playing on PC.

Notably absent are HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback (except for rumble). Despite these limitations, Sony hopes players will appreciate the expanded lineup of VR games accessible through the same headset.

PSVR 2 Sales and Performance

The PSVR 2 headset launched on Feb. 22, 2023, and achieved sales of nearly 600,000 units within six weeks. However, reports from March 2024 indicate that Sony has temporarily halted production to address unsold inventory.

