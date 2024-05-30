PS5 Becomes Sony's Most Profitable Console Generation With $106 Billion In Sales

Loading... Loading...

Sony Group Corp’s SONY PlayStation 5 (PS5) generation is officially the company’s most profitable console generation to date, based on data shared during the Game & Network Services Business Segment meeting.

IGN reported the PS5 has generated $106 billion in sales since its launch, surpassing the sales pace of all previous consoles at the same point in their lifecycles. In contrast, the PlayStation 4 (PS4) generation accumulated a total of $107 billion over six years, from fiscal 2013 to fiscal 2019.

This comparison spans a longer period than the PS5’s four years (fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2023). The PS5 is projected to exceed the PS4’s total sales later this year.

It’s important to note that the reported sales figures encompass the entire business activities of each console generation, including PS4 sales and game releases during the PS5 era.

The PS5 has sold 56 million units to date, less than the PS4’s 117 million units, but it launched at a higher price. Both consoles have 49 million active units monthly.

The PS5’s overall revenue is bolstered by higher spending on downloadable content (DLC), services and peripherals, even though full-game content spending is slightly lower compared to the PS4.

