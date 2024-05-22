Experience Balenciaga's Newest Drop: Play The 8-Bit Video Game Now

Loading... Loading...

Balenciaga‘s latest release pays homage to BFRND, a groundbreaking artist whose music has been the backdrop for Balenciaga’s shows since 2017.

This collaboration is part of the Balenciaga Music series, offering fans more than just merchandise — it’s a whole experience.

See Also: Balenciaga Dropped Kanye West … Now His Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian May Also Sever Ties With The Fashion Giant

The highlight is an 8-bit game that celebrates BFRND’s journey with Balenciaga. Players navigate through virtual environments inspired by Balenciaga’s iconic shows, collecting special items while dodging obstacles.

It’s a fun way to explore BFRND’s work with the brand, with levels corresponding to recent seasons. The first three video game levels are available to everyone through a dedicated mini-site, WeChat, or a touchscreen at select Balenciaga stores.

Meanwhile, unlocking the fourth level requires special merchandise with NFC chips, which fans can find on the Balenciaga x BFRND tees and zip-hoodies.

In dialogue with HighSnobiety, BFRND said: “The NFC chip is very interesting. It gives a new dimension to a piece of merch.”

He added: “In this case, I chose the idea of an all-access pass you usually get in concerts as a key to unlock a secret level of the game.”

In addition to the game, there’s a curated playlist spanning four hours, offering a glimpse into BFRND’s diverse influences. From ’90s grunge to contemporary goth and nu metal, the playlist covers a wide range of sounds. And with artists like Nancy Sinatra, Sade and Lana Del Rey, it’s clear that Balenciaga likes musical diversity.

Read Next: TAG Balenciaga And Gucci Begin To Accept Crypto Payments