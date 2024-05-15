Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp. MSFT unveiled the second wave of Xbox Game Pass additions for May 2024, featuring a variety of games spanning different genres.

Highlighting this lineup is the highly anticipated Hellblade 2 from Ninja Theory, along with other exciting titles that cater to diverse gaming preferences. From puzzle adventures and sports games to dark fantasy action RPGs, there’s something for every gamer this month.

Xbox Game Pass continues to expand its offerings, ensuring subscribers have access to new and engaging content. This month also includes some day-one launches, giving gamers immediate access to the latest titles.

As new games join the service, a few will be leaving, offering members the chance to purchase them at a discount before they are removed.

Games Joining Xbox Game Pass

Chants of Sennaar (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 15 A puzzle adventure game exploring language and communication through intricate challenges.

EA Sports NHL 24 (Cloud) EA Play – May 16 Experience the latest in EA’s hockey franchise via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Immortals of Aveum (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – May 16 A first-person magic shooter with a solo campaign and fast-paced combat.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 21 A dark and immersive action-adventure game continuing Senua’s journey.

Galacticare (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – May 23 Manage an interstellar healthcare company and save the galaxy in story or sandbox mode.

Hauntii (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 23 Play as a ghost on a puzzle-solving quest in a captivating adventure.

Moving Out 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 28 A colorful and chaotic co-op moving simulator with humorous gameplay.

Humanity (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 30 A modern reimagining of Lemmings with a powerful level editor and unique puzzles.

Lords of the Fallen (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 30 A dark fantasy action-RPG featuring a dual-realities premise and intense combat.

Firework (PC) – June 4 A horror puzzle game challenging players with eerie and mind-bending puzzles.

Rolling Hills (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 4 A day-one launch featuring life simulation gameplay in a serene environment.



Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 31

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Farworld Pioneers (Cloud, Console, and PC)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pac-man Museum Plus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Little Witch in the Woods (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Railway Empire II (Cloud, Console, and PC)

