ID@Xbox April 2024: All The Must-Play Games From Xbox's Indie Game Showcase

Microsoft Corp‘s MSFT latest ID@Xbox digital showcase unveiled a treasure trove of indie gems destined to captivate gamers on both Xbox and PC platforms.

From thrilling updates to beloved titles such as Palworld and Vampire Survivors to tantalizing glimpses of new adventures such as Astor: Blade of the Monolith and Commandos: Origins, the event showcased the diversity and creativity flourishing within the indie gaming scene.

With a game lineup catering to every taste, today’s ID@Xbox presentation promises an exciting future for indie gaming enthusiasts.

Let’s dive into the highlights of this eagerly anticipated event and discover the captivating worlds awaiting players.

Astor: Blade of the Monolith Release Date: May 30

Description: A hack-and-slash ARPG where players control Astor in a quest to uncover the mystery behind the disappearance of ancients. 33 Immortals Closed Beta: Late May

Description: A co-op roguelike game with hand-drawn visuals, offering intense action and gameplay for up to 33 players. Palworld Update: Summer

Description: An indie hit receiving a significant update introducing new Pals and features, including the use of flamethrower weapons. Commandos: Origins Closed Beta: Summer

Description: Set in WWII, players lead Jack O’Hara and his companions through historically authentic missions in a closed beta this Summer. Centum Release: Summer

Description: An 8-bit point-and-click adventure game that shifts between medieval and modern settings, set to release this Summer. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Release: TBD

Description: A 1995-set story-driven game from the creators of Life is Strange, featuring nostalgic elements and skateboarding. Keylocker Release: Summer

Description: A turn-based cyberpunk action game where players control a singer in a world where music is outlawed, inspired by classic RPGs. Stampede: Racing Royale Release: TBD

Description: A kart racing battle royale with 60 players, combining the racing and chaos of Mario Kart with Fall Guys-style goofiness. Jackbox Naughty Pack Release: TBD

Description: An adult-themed Party Pack from Jackbox Games, offering darker and more provocative party games. Times & Galaxy Release: June

Description: A point-and-click adventure game where players control a robot reporter exploring stories across the galaxy. Sulfur Release: TBD

Description: A contemporary shooter with roguelike elements and old-school vibes reminiscent of classic Doom and Wolfenstein games. Fera: The Sundered Tribes Release: Later in 2024

Description: An action RPG blending monster hunting with tribe management and building mechanics, set to launch later this year. All You Need Is Help Release: Fall

Description: A multiplayer puzzle game where players must place puzzle pieces correctly within a time limit, offering a cozy and silly experience. Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter Release Date: TBD

Description: A soulslike action RPG featuring Arlo’s quest to defeat giant beasts and bandits in a comic book 2D art style. Hangry Release: TBD

Description: A “snack n’ slash” RPG where players hunt down and eat monsters, offering unique gameplay mechanics. Promise Mascot Agency Release: In 2025

Description: Players run a mascot agency, engaging in card-based battles and management gameplay mechanics. Gamera Games on Xbox Game Pass Release: TBD

Games: Depersonalization, Firework, Volcano Princess, Kelperth, and The Rewinder

Description: Indie games coming to Game Pass. Triple-I Initiative Showcase Release: TBD

Games: Palworld Arena, Cat Quest 3 and more

Description: Indie delights from the Triple-I Initiative showcase playable on Xbox. Dungeons of Hinterberg Release: TBD

Description: A fusion of social sim and action RPG set in the Austrian Alps, where players conquer dungeons as a law trainee suffering burnout. Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns DLC Release: May 9

Description: A DLC for Vampire Survivors introducing new content and featuring the character Brad Fang from Contra: Hard Corps.

Photo: Courtesy of Xbox.