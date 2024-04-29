ID@Xbox April 2024: All The Must-Play Games From Xbox's Indie Game Showcase

Microsoft Corp‘s MSFT latest ID@Xbox digital showcase unveiled a treasure trove of indie gems destined to captivate gamers on both Xbox and PC platforms.
From thrilling updates to beloved titles such as Palworld and Vampire Survivors to tantalizing glimpses of new adventures such as Astor: Blade of the Monolith and Commandos: Origins, the event showcased the diversity and creativity flourishing within the indie gaming scene.
With a game lineup catering to every taste, today’s ID@Xbox presentation promises an exciting future for indie gaming enthusiasts.
Let’s dive into the highlights of this eagerly anticipated event and discover the captivating worlds awaiting players.
- Astor: Blade of the Monolith
- Release Date: May 30
- Description: A hack-and-slash ARPG where players control Astor in a quest to uncover the mystery behind the disappearance of ancients.
- 33 Immortals
- Closed Beta: Late May
- Description: A co-op roguelike game with hand-drawn visuals, offering intense action and gameplay for up to 33 players.
- Palworld
- Update: Summer
- Description: An indie hit receiving a significant update introducing new Pals and features, including the use of flamethrower weapons.
- Commandos: Origins
- Closed Beta: Summer
- Description: Set in WWII, players lead Jack O’Hara and his companions through historically authentic missions in a closed beta this Summer.
- Centum
- Release: Summer
- Description: An 8-bit point-and-click adventure game that shifts between medieval and modern settings, set to release this Summer.
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Release: TBD
- Description: A 1995-set story-driven game from the creators of Life is Strange, featuring nostalgic elements and skateboarding.
- Keylocker
- Release: Summer
- Description: A turn-based cyberpunk action game where players control a singer in a world where music is outlawed, inspired by classic RPGs.
- Stampede: Racing Royale
- Release: TBD
- Description: A kart racing battle royale with 60 players, combining the racing and chaos of Mario Kart with Fall Guys-style goofiness.
- Jackbox Naughty Pack
- Release: TBD
- Description: An adult-themed Party Pack from Jackbox Games, offering darker and more provocative party games.
- Times & Galaxy
- Release: June
- Description: A point-and-click adventure game where players control a robot reporter exploring stories across the galaxy.
- Sulfur
- Release: TBD
- Description: A contemporary shooter with roguelike elements and old-school vibes reminiscent of classic Doom and Wolfenstein games.
- Fera: The Sundered Tribes
- Release: Later in 2024
- Description: An action RPG blending monster hunting with tribe management and building mechanics, set to launch later this year.
- All You Need Is Help
- Release: Fall
- Description: A multiplayer puzzle game where players must place puzzle pieces correctly within a time limit, offering a cozy and silly experience.
- Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter
- Release Date: TBD
- Description: A soulslike action RPG featuring Arlo’s quest to defeat giant beasts and bandits in a comic book 2D art style.
- Hangry
- Release: TBD
- Description: A “snack n’ slash” RPG where players hunt down and eat monsters, offering unique gameplay mechanics.
- Promise Mascot Agency
- Release: In 2025
- Description: Players run a mascot agency, engaging in card-based battles and management gameplay mechanics.
- Gamera Games on Xbox Game Pass
- Release: TBD
- Games: Depersonalization, Firework, Volcano Princess, Kelperth, and The Rewinder
- Description: Indie games coming to Game Pass.
- Triple-I Initiative Showcase
- Release: TBD
- Games: Palworld Arena, Cat Quest 3 and more
- Description: Indie delights from the Triple-I Initiative showcase playable on Xbox.
- Dungeons of Hinterberg
- Release: TBD
- Description: A fusion of social sim and action RPG set in the Austrian Alps, where players conquer dungeons as a law trainee suffering burnout.
- Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns DLC
- Release: May 9
- Description: A DLC for Vampire Survivors introducing new content and featuring the character Brad Fang from Contra: Hard Corps.
Photo: Courtesy of Xbox.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
