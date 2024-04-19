Can Blizzard Keep Its Autonomy Post-Microsoft Acquisition? 'No One Asking Us To Do Anything,' Says World Of Warcraft Exec

Loading... Loading...

Six months after Microsoft Corp.‘s MSFT acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Holly Longdale, executive producer and vice president at World of Warcraft, provided insights into the post-acquisition environment.

In an interview with Video Games Chronicle, Longdale revealed Microsoft has largely allowed Blizzard to maintain its autonomy: “There's no one asking us to do anything.”

“World of Warcraft is doing very well and they're very proud of what it's been able to accomplish, so it's almost like just let it be, and let it keep being awesome,” the executive added. “They've been tremendously supportive and it's like ‘let Blizzard be Blizzard.'”

Longdale also highlighted the benefits of being part of the Microsoft family, mentioning opportunities for communication and information sharing with other Microsoft-owned studios. She mentioned interactions with teams from Mojang and Elder Scrolls Online, suggesting that they could learn from each other’s experiences.

Despite Longdale’s positive perspective, the acquisition has not been without its challenges.

Microsoft’s gaming division, including Activision Blizzard, underwent significant layoffs in January, affecting 1,900 employees and resulting in the cancellation of projects such as Odyssey.

In related news, Blizzard recently announced the upcoming expansion for World of Warcraft, titled “World of Warcraft: The War Within.” Although it may not match the impact of previous expansions, such as Dragonflight, anticipation remains high for its potential.

