New AAA Studio Emptyvessel Has Naughty Dog, Activision Roots, Already Planning New Game

Loading... Loading...

A press release announced a new AAA studio Emptyvessel founded by industry veterans from renowned studios such as id Software, Naughty Dog and Activision.

Led by CEO and Game Director Emanuel Palalic, along with COO and General Manager Garrett Young, the studio's focus is on immersive shooters, aiming to diverge from traditional business models.

See Also: 600 Activision QA Workers Vote To Form Largest US Video Game Worker Union Yet

Only a few staff members were confirmed in addition to Palalic and Young: Wei Ning, Alex Palma and Rico Flores.

While details about their debut game remain scarce, Emptyvessel teased a glimpse on X of what seems to be their first project, tentatively titled "THE SYSTEM."

Described as a shooter built on Unreal Engine 5, it draws inspiration from dystopian sci-fi worlds portrayed in films, graphic novels and games.

Although specifics about "THE SYSTEM" are limited, the press release mentioned titles previously worked on by Emptyvessel developers, including Quake, Call of Duty, Last of Us and others, hinting at potential thematic and gameplay influences.

The studio's collaboration with renowned DOOM composer Mick Gordon suggests a commitment to high-quality sound design for their projects, possibly extending beyond the debut game.

“Many game developers like myself began our journey fueled by the dream of one day bringing our worlds to life,” said Palalic. “By prioritizing and aligning with our strengths, we’re confident it’s possible to create AAA-quality games with smaller, focused teams. The industry has often overlooked the people who pour their hearts and souls into crafting these worlds. With Emptyvessel, we’re determined to change that narrative and make that dream a reality for as many developers as we can.”

Photo: Emptyvessel on LinkedIn.