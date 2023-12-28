Sony Unveils January 2024 PlayStation Plus Game Lineup

Loading... Loading...

Sony Group Corp. (NYSE; SONY) unveiled the lineup of PlayStation Plus games slated for January 2024, featuring titles such as "A Plague Tale: Requiem," "Evil West," and "Nobody Saves the World."

These titles will be accessible to PlayStation Plus members starting on Jan. 2 and can be downloaded at no extra cost until Feb. 5.

"A Plague Tale: Requiem," exclusive to PS5, continues the saga of Amicia and Hugo as they flee their home, encountering challenges linked to Hugo's powers and a resurgence of lethal rats. Praised by IGN for its gripping narrative and stunning visuals, it follows the success of its predecessor, "A Plague Tale: Innocence."

"Evil West," playable on both PS4 and PS5, immerses players in a narrative centered on vampire hunting with action-packed gameplay. While commended for its fluid combat and engaging weaponry, criticisms include repetitive-level designs and limited enemy variety.

"Nobody Saves the World," developed by Drinkbox Studios for PS4 and PS5, tasks players with saving the world by assuming various characters. Despite a slow start and a somewhat underwhelming conclusion, the game offers enjoyable gameplay experiences throughout.

Additionally, PlayStation Plus members will receive the "Warframe: Syrinx Collection," containing exclusive in-game items. Furthermore, members are reminded to download December 2023's games by December 5.

Image credits: Miguel Lagoa on Shutterstock.