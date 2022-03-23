Champion Gaming Signs Agreement With Playmaker Brand Yardbarker, To Bring Content To Millions Of Unique Users

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Champion Gaming Group Inc. WAGR announced that EdjSports, Champion Gaming's premier sports intelligence subsidiary, has entered into a syndication agreement effective March 1, 2022, with Playmaker Capital Inc. PMKR brand Yardbarker, a digital media property focused on the publishing of sports and entertainment news and information. As part of the revenue-sharing agreement, Champion Gaming will provide content and video from its brands, Football Outsiders and EdjSports to Yardbarker.

Attracting over five million unique users per month and generating more than 11 million total sessions, Yardbarker delivers breaking NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL news, as well as hundreds of articles, galleries and sports quizzes daily, including its sports newsletter, The Morning Bark. Founded in 2006, the property distributes content on Yardbarker.com, social media platforms and via third-party syndication partners.

“We are thrilled to partner with Yardbarker to provide their four million users with best-in-class content and video,” said Ken Hershman, CEO of Champion Gaming. “Our premiere content continues to attract other sports media sites enabling us to grow our syndication revenue stream.”

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.





