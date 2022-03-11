Champion Gaming Adds 4 Sports And New Analytic Features To Newly Re-Launched Website EdjSports.com

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Champion Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: WAGR), announced that EdjSports, LLC (“EdjSports”), Champion Gaming’s premier sports intelligence subsidiary, has relaunched EdjSports.com with four added sports and new features that will greatly enhance the overall user experience. EdjSports empowers smarter decision-making with proven predictive and prescriptive analytical models and custom software solutions for sports wagerers and fantasy players.

"EdjSports has been a leader in NFL-focused data and analytics for nearly a decade and now we are bringing that depth of experience and integrity to new sports and leagues. This means that sports wagering and fantasy enthusiasts can find compelling analysis, editorial, stats and key analytics on major league sports all year long," said Ken Hershman, CEO of Champion Gaming. "In addition to the new sports available, the updated site is designed to improve the user experience, which is expected to increase the number of visitors and their engagement on the site."

New features on the site include:

Deep content with breaking news, previews, post-game analysis, game updates and schedules with actionable insights that give bettors the edge

Expected value for all bets on the market to help sports wagerers find the bets with the best potential return

Quick links to all the major sportsbooks to place bets faster

Content on the hottest daily match-ups including a focus to easily compare team strengths and weaknesses and EdjSports’ unique “Distribution of Outcomes” analysis

Deep analysis on spread and total over/under bets

"With its improved content and analytical models, EdjSports demystifies Vegas odds for a clearer presentation of information for better decision-making," continued Hershman. "From a rookie to a veteran sports bettor, EdjSports makes data-science user-friendly and evens out the playing field."

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.