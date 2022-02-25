Lottery.com Chooses Algorand Blockchain To Power Gaming Platform

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, has selected Algorand’s innovative blockchain to support the development of Project Nexus. LTRY’s Project Nexus is a blockchain-based gaming platform designed to operate lottery and other forms of online gaming worldwide; the platform offers enhanced security, scalability and speed. According to the announcement, Lottery.com selected Algorand based on the blockchain’s focus on user safety, track record for consistent uptime, high performance, low-cost transaction as well as Algorand’s dedication to operating with a negative carbon footprint. Algorand has thousands of organizations around the world that use its open-source technology. “We’ve long believed that all gaming will eventually migrate to the blockchain because of its inherent transparency,” said Lottery.com CEO and cofounder Tony DiMatteo in the press release. “In selecting a blockchain for Project Nexus, Algorand checks all the boxes we were seeking. Its technology contains a combination of high efficiency, low-latency, scalability and security, all of which are key attributes for games we expect to grow on the Project Nexus platform. Additionally, Algorand was designed to be environmentally friendly, which aligns with our commitment to support our communities and the environment.”

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/YZRIu

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how nonprofit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. To learn more about the company, visit www.Lottery.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Lottery are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/Lottery

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent.

As part of its service, InvestorWire provides coverage of noteworthy announcements. To further expand visibility of achievements being made throughout a multitude of sectors, InvestorWire’s syndication partners have extended the digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.