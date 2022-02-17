 Skip to main content

Cathie Wood Loads Up $24.5M In Roblox As The Gaming Company's Stock Crashes
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 17, 2022 6:54am   Comments
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday raised its exposure in Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) on the day shares of the social gaming platform plummeted after it reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The popular money managing firm bought 454,707 shares — estimated to be worth $24.49 million — in Roblox. 

Roblox shares closed 26.5% lower at $53.8 a share on Wednesday. The stock is down 45.5% year-to-date.

Ark Invest holds shares in Roblox via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW).

The two ETFs held 3.3 million shares — worth $242.5 million — in Roblox, prior to Wednesday’s trade.

Roblox reported a quarterly loss of 25 cents per share, below the estimate for a loss of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $568.8 million, which was up 82% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Roblox operates a free online platform with millions of games and other entertainment experiences made by its own users who are young game creators.

Wood has been buying shares in the California-based Roblox since its direct listing in March last year. The popular stock picker has been betting on tech-focused innovation stocks and has a tendency to buy shares in companies on the dip. 

Here are a few other key Ark Invest trades on Wednesday:

  • Sold 225,340 shares —estimated to be worth $8.16 million— in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). Shares closed 2% lower at $36.2 a share on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Robolox

