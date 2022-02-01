February Xbox Game Pass Updates: What's New And What Had To Go

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Xbox Game Pass users are getting the next assortment of games coming to the subscription pass this February. The subscription system rotates new games in and out each month, and this month the pass is seeing a solid new batch of games.
The full game list with release dates can be found here:
- Contrast (Cloud and Console) — Feb. 3
- Dreamscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 3
- Telling Lies (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 3
- Besiege (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 10
- CrossfireX (Console) — Feb. 10
- Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 10
- Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 10
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 10
- Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 14
- Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 14
More games being added each month means that some old ones have to go.
The list of games getting dropped from Game Pass on Feb. 15 consist of the following titles:
- Control (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Code Vein (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Console and PC)
- The Medium (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Project Winter (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- The Falconeer (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Xbox is owned by Microsoft Corporation MSFT.
Microsoft shares were trading at $307.05 Tuesday afternoon, down 1.23% on the day.
