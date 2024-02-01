Loading... Loading...

John Paul DeJoria, founder of Patron tequila and Paul Mitchell hair products, appeared on the latest Raz Report podcast.

Here’s what the entrepreneur had to say about starting a company and how to grow an existing business.

What Happened: Some may be surprised to hear that DeJoria, who is a billionaire today, previously sold encyclopedias door-to-door and lived out of his car before launching Paul Mitchell in 1980.

He later went on to launch Patron, which is one of the leading tequila companies today.

"I had to figure out how to eat and how to sleep," DeJoria recalled during an interview on "The Raz Report" with Benzinga founder Jason Raznick.

Even though DeJoria had a budget of $2.50 a day, he remained determined to launch his company.

Business Advice: The entrepreneur shares plenty of advice during the interview, including having a product that people will want to use every day and reorder or if it's a single-use item will tell other people about it.

It’s also important to embrace overcoming rejection, DeJoria said. "If you knock on 50 doors and every one of ‘em is politely or not politely closing in your face, be just as enthusiastic on door 51 as you were on the first 50."

DeJoria said the inertia from rejection and enthusiasm will "keep you going."

Another key piece of advice: "Be kind. Be positive and kind. People like to be around kind people."

During the interview, DeJoria also offered advice on scrappiness, creativity, and why it's important to stay hydrated. DeJoria also shares a book recommendation.

