Billions of dollars are flowing into cannabis businesses and investors have good reason to be excited. Thirty U.S. states now allow medical marijuana use, nine U.S. states allow recreational use, and Canada is set to legalize both adult recreational use and medical marijuana in October.

Here are five cannabis influencers leading the way in the budding cannabis industry:

1. Jeanne Sullivan, Arcview

Jeanne Sullivan is a veteran venture capital investor who found huge success investing in technology startups, and has transitioned her focus to cannabis, which she calls the next growth industry.

“The sector is technical, science-based, and fascinating—and I am able to use pattern recognition from [my] tech industry investing days,” she says.

2. Marc Lakmaaker, Aurora Cannabis

Marc Lakmaaker runs investor relations for Aurora Cannabis (OTC: ACBFF), one of the hottest companies in cannabis. Aurora just received more than $250 million from BMO Capital Markets in a credit facility, and the loan is a sign that institutional capital is ready to make deals in the maturing cannabis industry.

3. Pradyum Sekar, Sail Cannabis

Pradyum Sekar is CEO of Sail, a company that connects patients who need medical cannabis to doctors who can help them use cannabis to manage their conditions. Investors in Silicon Valley are paying attention to the company’s tech-based approach, and the company has spent the past year breaking into the U.S. market from its Canadian core.

4. Annamaria Enejanor, Ruby Shiller & Enenajor, Barristers

Annamaria Enenajor is a leading cannabis lawyer with a focus on social justice implications of cannabis. Her work focuses on the potential social impacts of the cannabis industry that many investors haven’t thought of yet.

5. Tim Seymour, Triogem Asset Management & CNBC

Tim Seymour is an investment thought leader and CNBC market commentator who saw the value of cannabis investing before much of Wall Street. Tim is known for being one of the first to apply sophisticated market intelligence to the cannabis industry.

